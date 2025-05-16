Darra Adam Khel Hosts Thanksgiving Day Ceremony
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 08:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali, a solemn and spiritual ceremony was organized in Darra Adam Khel Tehsil, like other subdivisions of Kohat district, on the occasion of "Thanksgiving Day.
"
The ceremony was organized at the renowned religious institution Madrasa Tahfiz-ul-Quran Shiraki, Darra Adam Khel, where a large number of scholars, students, elders of the area, and citizens participated.
The ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, after which prayers were offered for peace, progress, prosperity, unity, and harmony for the country.
