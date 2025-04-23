Darra Adam Khel Industries Poised For Legal Status, Expansion
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2025 | 08:36 PM
In a significant step towards economic development and industrial growth, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is moving to grant legal recognition to business clusters in Darra Adam Khel, potentially paving the way for the area to be declared a formal industrial zone, said Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam Advocate here on Wednesday
This initiative aimed to support thousands of skilled workers and entrepreneurs operating in the region’s unique industry, he said while presiding over a high-level meeting convened in the Law Department.
The Chief Minister’s Special Assistant on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher, Senior officials, including MDs of the Small Industries Development board (SIDB) and TEVTA, discussed strategies for formalizing Darra Adam Khel’s industry under provincial law.
Minister Aftab Alam emphasized the need for legal status to help sustain and grow the region’s distinctive industries, which were already providing substantial employment.
On the occasion the CM's aide Abdul Karim Tordher directed that a dedicated committee—comprising representatives from the Law Department, local businesses, and arms industry—be formed to oversee the process and ensure inclusive representation.
The discussion also included the proposal for a technical institute tailored to local industry needs, with TEVTA confirming submission of a related scheme for the Annual Development Programme (ADP).
Electricity supply challenges were highlighted as a key obstacle to growth, prompting calls for an uninterrupted power supply to ensure sustainable development.
