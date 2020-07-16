Darra Adamkhel TMA conducts disinfectant spray against Covid19

The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Darra Adamkhel on Wednesday conducted disinfectant spray at various places to control spread of Covid19

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Darra Adamkhel on Wednesday conducted disinfectant spray at various places to control spread of Covid19.

The TMA staff sprayed main places including Masjid-e-Taj Akhorwal, Masjid-e-Doctor Hamid Khan Babuzai, Clinic Dr Hamid Khan Babuzai, Akhtar Zaman mosque Mulla Kalay, Masjid-e-Haji Gul Afridi Sharif Khel, Levies Checkposts Akhurwal.

Similarly, TMAs Kohat, Gumabat and Upper Orakzai sprayed offices, mosques and other main places to curb spread of the deadly virus.