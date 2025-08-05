Open Menu

Darri Town Chairman Announced Grand Musical Program On 13th August In Larkana

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Darri Town Chairman Announced grand Musical program on 13th August in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) LARKANA, Aug 05(APP) Chairman Darri Town Larkana Shah Rukh Anwar Siyal Announces Grand Independence Day Celebration in Larkana on Tuesday.

An impressive ceremony to celebrate Independence Day on 14th August will be held in Larkana city, announced Shah Rukh Anwar Siyal, Chairman of Darri Town and brother of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Sohail Anwar Sial.

Talking with APP, Chairman Darri Town Shah Rukh Anwar Siyal stated that under the special directives of the PPP's central leadership—including Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Co-Chairman —a cake-cutting ceremony and musical program will be organized at Siyal Chowk in the city on 13th August to mark Pakistan's independence. The event will highlight love for the homeland, remembrance of sacrifices, and the spirit of national unity.

The celebration will include flag-hoisting, musical performances, and fireworks. PPP leaders, workers, and a large number of citizens are expected to participate. "We are also extending an invitation through the media because this country belongs to all of us," he said.

He added that we are fortunate to be citizens of a free nation, achieved on 14th August 1947, after the relentless struggle of our elders, including Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal, and others, against British colonial rule.

"We are ready to go to any extent for the progress, prosperity, and security of our beloved homeland because this country is ours, and we belong to it," he emphasized.

