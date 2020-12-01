UrduPoint.com
Dar's Interview To BBC A Well Earned Humiliation, Embarrassment: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 09:57 PM

Dar's interview to BBC a well earned humiliation, embarrassment: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said Ishaq Dar had earned humiliation and embarrassment during his interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for telling lies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said Ishaq Dar had earned humiliation and embarrassment during his interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for telling lies.

He made the remarks while reacting to the interview of Ishaq Dar with the British broadcaster, where he was rebuked by the host for claiming the corruption allegations against Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as incorrect.

More Stories From Pakistan

