UrduPoint.com

Dar's Return Stuns Imran Khan: Marriyum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Dar's return stuns Imran Khan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said it seemed that the return of senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ishaq Dar had stunned the person like Imran Khan with a 'fascist agenda'.

It would continue to haunt the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief in the future as well, she said in a statement with reference to the remarks of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.

The minister said hue and cry on Dar's return by "a foreign agent, and a thief of diamonds and watches" was somewhat natural. It was a reality which the PTI leaders would have to accept.

She said since Dar had not been convicted by any court of law he would soon take oath as senator.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Ishaq Dar Maryam Aurangzeb Hue Muslim Court Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan ..

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan as Chief Guest

2 hours ago
 Information on expanding cooperation between Turkm ..

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) electio ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the fina ..

3 hours ago
 UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to i ..

UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to its staff

3 hours ago
 Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to a ..

Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to attend Art Therapy by Atom Camp

4 hours ago
 Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawal ..

Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawalpindi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.