ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said it seemed that the return of senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ishaq Dar had stunned the person like Imran Khan with a 'fascist agenda'.

It would continue to haunt the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief in the future as well, she said in a statement with reference to the remarks of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.

The minister said hue and cry on Dar's return by "a foreign agent, and a thief of diamonds and watches" was somewhat natural. It was a reality which the PTI leaders would have to accept.

She said since Dar had not been convicted by any court of law he would soon take oath as senator.