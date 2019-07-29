Darul Ahsas centers to support more than ten thousand children: Prime Minister briefed

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi Monday apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan that the Darul Ahsas centers, being set up under the Ahsas programme in the current fiscal year, would fully support more than ten thousand children with lodging, education and grooming facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi Monday apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan that the Darul Ahsas centers, being set up under the Ahsas programme in the current fiscal year, would fully support more than ten thousand children with lodging, education and grooming facilities.

The managing director presented yearly performance report of the PBM to the prime minister at the PM Office, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister appreciated the PBM for taking steps for the welfare and facilitation of the deserving people.

The managing director also briefed the prime minister about the facilities provided by the PBM regarding the rehabilitation of special persons suffering from various disabilities which included state of the art assistive device, artificial limbs and financial support.

Buppi further briefed about the process for filing of applications and provision of information to the deserving applicants who had been seeking financial aid for treatment in cases of fatal diseases.

The prime minister was also briefed about the PBM mobile app and the one window operation launched for the facilitation of applicants.