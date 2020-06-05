Darul Amaan inmates not to be taken to courts for virus prevention

Women availing shelter at Darul Amaan were not being taken to courts and hearing of their cases was be held inside the shelter for prevention of novel coronavirus infection

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Women availing shelter at Darul Amaan were not being taken to courts and hearing of their cases was be held inside the shelter for prevention of novel coronavirus infection.

Heads of Darul Amaan have been allowed to hear cases of women regarding their custody, however, final decision whether allowed to go with heirs or not would be taken by the court, Darul Amaan Multan superintendent Sana Javed told APP on Friday.

She said that taking women to courts was a risky affair due to novel coronavirus and subsequent delay was bothering women.

She said that courts have allowed Darul Amaan to hear cases following which the process of hearing has been accelerated.

She said that one such case was heard today. She said that at present fourteen women and three kids were availing shelter at Darul Amaan and they were being taken care of properly.