Darul Aman, a support for women in distress: Yawar Abbas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Tuesday said that Darul Aman was a support platform for women in distress and provision of far better services would be ensured in all Darul Amans.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the Advisory Council of Darul Aman at his office.

Chairperson Darul Aman Council Ayesha Ali Bhutta, Secretary Social Welfare Hassan Iqbal and Director General Shahid Niaz were present in the meeting.

The provincial minister said that no effort should be spared for the rehabilitation of women who were victims of social oppression, adding that women who came to Darul Aman should go back to their homes in a more confident manner.

Chairperson Ayesha Ali Bhutta said that women who were victim of violence were provided accommodation, treatment and psychological counseling in Darul Aman.

She said that renovation work of Darul Aman was underway, adding that the building of Darul Aman in provincial capital currently accommodated 60 to 70 women.

Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari directed the meeting to prepare and submit the TORs of the Advisory Council and stressed that special care should be taken for quality of the renovation work.DG Social Welfare Shahid Niaz, while briefing the meeting on the affairs of Darul Aman, said that Darul Aman was working in every district of Punjab and the work on promotion of some posts ought to be completed soon.