Darul Aman Superintendent Approaches LHC For Constitution Of Judicial Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:43 PM

Former superintendent of Kashana welfare home Afshan Latif has approached to Lahore High Court (LHC)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd December, 2019) Former superintendent of Kashana welfare home Afshan Latif has approached to Lahore High Court (LHC).According to media reports, Afshan Latif filed petition seeking constitution of judicial commission in connection with allegations.Court summoned DC and Director of Bait ul Mal besides seeking reply from parties concerned till December 12.Afshan Latif has dismissed all the allegations leveled against her as baseless and she requested in the plea that "Court should constitute a judicial commission on allegation regarding me".

Afshan Latif said that "I had knocked every door for justice but when no one heard me then I turned to social media because this is matter of Darul Aman girls future and I have put all the matter before all and I hope justice will be given by the court".It is pertinent to mention here that Afshan Latif video had gone viral on social media a few days back in which she had alleged that Darul Aman girls were harassed.

