Darul Aman women receive Eid gifts

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Diviaional director Chaudhry Azhar Yousuf distributed Eid gifts among women and their children availing shelter at Darul Aman here Monday.

The official said at a ceremony that clothes and other gifts distributed women and children were mostly provided by philanthropists and NGOs and especially thanked social welfare activists Najam ul islam Sadia Nawaz.

Incharge Darul Aman Aafia Bilal, Malik Khair Muhammad Budh, Prof Iftikhar Hashmi, Nazim Baloch, Afzal Chauhan and Fayyaz Ahmad were present.

Aafia Bilal said that eight women, and three children were availing shelter and in addition to basic facilities, were also being made skilful in different vocations to enable them earn livelihood in a dignified manner.