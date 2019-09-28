Darul Ehsas inaugurated in DG Khan

(@imziishan)

Pakistan Baitul Mal Managing Director Aon Abbas Bappi inaugurated Darul Ehsas programme here on Saturday

Addressing the ceremony, Bappi said the government attached priority to orphans and in Darul Ehsas, about 100 orphan children were residing and the government was bearing thier expenses, including residence, food and education.

On this occasion, State Minister for Climatic Change Zartaj Gull said that Rs 200 billion were earmarked for Ehsas Programme which was a great virtue to support the poor.

Punjab Land Record Authority chairman Sardar Ahmed Ali Daraishak said the government was taking steps for welfare of the masses.