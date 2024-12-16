Darya Khan Police Foil Bid To Smuggle Non-custom Cigarettes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 02:00 PM
BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Darya Khan police on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle non-custom cigarettes worth Rs 1.3 million.
A team led by Station House Officer (SHO), City Police Station, Allah Nawaz Khan on a tip off, conducted a raid and arrested the outlaw identified as Abdul Manan and recovered cigarettes from his custody.
The police registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.
District Police Officer (DPO), Shehzad Rafiq Awan appreciated the performance of the police team.
APP/hhd/378
