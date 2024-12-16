Darya Khan police foil bid to smuggle non-custom cigarettes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Darya Khan police on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle non-custom cigarettes worth Rs 1.3 million.

A team led by Station House Officer (SHO), City Police Station, Allah Nawaz Khan on a tip off, conducted a raid and arrested the outlaw identified as Abdul Manan and recovered cigarettes from his custody.

The police registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.

District Police Officer (DPO), Shehzad Rafiq Awan appreciated the performance of the police team.

