UrduPoint.com

Dasgir Inaugurates 132-kV Transmission Line In Gujranwala

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Dasgir inaugurates 132-kV transmission line in Gujranwala

Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Khurram Dastgir Khan inaugurated a 132-kV transmission line from Kot Agha to Saranwali on Saturday, which has been completed with Rs 45 million

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Khurram Dastgir Khan inaugurated a 132-kV transmission line from Kot Agha to Saranwali on Saturday, which has been completed with Rs 45 million.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said that the transmission line was a source for comfort for the electricity consumers of the area, adding that Kot Agha to Saranwali line would help provide electricity with full voltage and bringing down load-shedding hours.

The energy minister said that installation of the transmission line was completed in a short period of only six months, adding that the project was a proof of technical skills of Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) engineers and workers, for which they deserve appreciation.

He mentioned that work was in progress on several development projects including improvement and stabilization of electricity distribution system across the country.

Member National Assembly Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, Chairman board of Directors GEPCO Muhammad Shoaib Butt, Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Ayub, Chief Engineer Zamatiyaz Ahmed Cheema, and others were present.

Related Topics

National Assembly Electricity Company Gujranwala Progress Khurram Dastgir Khan From Million GEPCO

Recent Stories

At least 13 dead in horrific road accident in Kall ..

At least 13 dead in horrific road accident in Kallar Kahar

28 seconds ago
 Putin Negotiating Ukraine With African Delegations ..

Putin Negotiating Ukraine With African Delegations in Russia's St. Petersburg

4 minutes ago
 Some 200,000 People Who Fled Afghanistan Await Eva ..

Some 200,000 People Who Fled Afghanistan Await Evacuation to West in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Biden Says US Will Not Simplify Ukraine's NATO Acc ..

Biden Says US Will Not Simplify Ukraine's NATO Accession, Kiev Should Fulfill Re ..

8 minutes ago
 Sialkot university organises awareness seminar on ..

Sialkot university organises awareness seminar on climate change

8 minutes ago
 Greece boat crash: Foreign Office Spokesperson rel ..

Greece boat crash: Foreign Office Spokesperson releases list of rescued people

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.