Daska Bar Association Election On Jan 11in Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 04:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) -:The annual elections of Daska Bar Association will also be held on January 11 in Daska.

Tough contest was expected between the two candidates Syed Imran Haider Shah and Saeed Sarwar Baryar in the race for the slot of President of Daska Bar Association.

Two candidates Arshad Mayo and Akmal Sajjad Basra were contesting for the slot of Vice President, two candidates Waseem Akram Roy and Ghulam Dastgir Hunjra were in the filed for the slot of General Secretary and one to one contest would be held between Raja Sami and Saqib Cheema for the seat of joint secretary. As many as 800 voters will cast their votes on Jan 11, said sources here on Monday.

