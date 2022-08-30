UrduPoint.com

Daska By-poll Rigging Case:Firdous Excuses Herself From Appearance Before ECP

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 30, 2022 | 01:28 PM

Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself from appearance before ECP

The PTI leader has written a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, saying that she is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 30th, 2022) Former SAPM to prime minister and PTI leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has excused herself from appearing before the ECP in Daska by-poll rigging case.

Firdous Ashiq Awan has written a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and said that she is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

She says She has been summoned in Daska by-poll rigging inquiry, but cannot appear before the ECP, adding that she will appear before the commission after returning to Pakistan.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had earlier summoned PTI leaders, Usman Dar, Umar Dar, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and three others in Daska by-poll rigging.

The notice released on August 24, said in the light of statements of the witnesses and accused in Daska by-poll rigging, you [PTI leaders] were found directly involved in the rigging of the by-poll. After inquiry, it was learned that you people attended a meeting in the DPO office on February 17 and Rs300,000 each was ‘given’ to the presiding officers.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last year in November had ordered to take action

under criminal charges against officials involved in Daska by-poll rigging.

