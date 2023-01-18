UrduPoint.com

Daska By-polls: LHC Declines Plea To Suspend Order Of Setting Aside Proceedings Against Officials

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2023 | 09:24 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday declined a plea to suspend an order of single bench that set aside disciplinary proceedings against officials over irregularities during their deployment in Daska by-polls

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday declined a plea to suspend an order of single bench that set aside disciplinary proceedings against officials over irregularities during their deployment in Daska by-polls.

The division bench headed by Justice Shahid Bilal heard the appeal filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) challenging the order of single bench. The court issued notices to the respondents and sought a reply.

Advocate Shahzad Shaukat represented the ECP, during the proceedings, and assailed the order of the single bench, adding that it was not sustainable in the eyes of the law. He argued that the commission initiated proceedings against 40 officials on a complaint lodged by a candidate. He submitted that the commission was empowered to hold investigations from the administration/officials as per Election Act 2017.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the single bench order and suspend it till the final decision of the appeal.

However, the court declined the plea to suspend the verdict and issued notices to the respondents and sought a reply.

On Dec 21, 2022, a single bench set aside disciplinary proceedings initiated by the ECP against officials involved in irregularities during their deployment in Daska by-polls. The officials, including former deputy commissioner Sialkot Zeeshan Javed Lashari, had challenged the disciplinary proceedings.

The ECP started disciplinary action against the officials for their involvement in irregularities during by-polls of the National Assembly's constituency NA-75 Daska (Sialkot) held in February 2021.

