UrduPoint.com

Daska By-polls: LHC Sets Aside ECP Proceedings Against Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Daska by-polls: LHC sets aside ECP proceedings against officials

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has set aside disciplinary proceedings initiated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against officials involved in irregularities during their deployment in Daska by-polls.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) has set aside disciplinary proceedings initiated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against officials involved in irregularities during their deployment in Daska by-polls.

The court held that the ECP had no jurisdiction to initiate the proceedings against the officials as they no longer remained election officials, after declaration of the fate of the election in the constituency.

"It is observed that if the Commission thinks that the petitioners (officials) were involved in any subversive activities during their deployment in election duty, it would be at liberty to refer their matter to their parent departments for initiation of proceedings under the relevant law", the court added.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan passed the orders while allowing petitions filed by the officials, including former deputy commissioner Sialkot Zeeshan Javed Lashari, challenging the disciplinary proceedings initiated by ECP against them.

The court, after hearing arguments of all parties, had reserved the verdict on November 25 and it was announced on Wednesday.

The petitioners had challenged the disciplinary proceedings initiated by the ECP on January 5, 2022. They submitted that the disciplinary proceedings were illegal and unconstitutional. They pleaded with the court to set aside the proceedings and show cause notices issued to them.

The ECP had started disciplinary action against the officials for their involvement in irregularities during by-polls of the National Assembly's constituency NA-75 Daska (Sialkot) held in February 2021.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan National Assembly Lahore High Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Sialkot Daska January February November All Court NA-75

Recent Stories

Govt aims to provide loans to 50 mln Youth: Shaza ..

Govt aims to provide loans to 50 mln Youth: Shaza Fatima

10 minutes ago
 Senate Majority Leader Says US Should Not Reduce P ..

Senate Majority Leader Says US Should Not Reduce Pace of Assistance to Ukraine

10 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Build Nuclear Power Plant in New C ..

Russia Ready to Build Nuclear Power Plant in New Capital of Indonesia - Ambassad ..

10 minutes ago
 New study shows loss of smell among most prevalent ..

New study shows loss of smell among most prevalent symptoms of long Covid

21 minutes ago
 UN Doubts Can Deliver Much Relief to Syrians in 20 ..

UN Doubts Can Deliver Much Relief to Syrians in 2023 Amid Lack of Funds, Growing ..

21 minutes ago
 Switzerland Adds 141 Russian Individuals, 49 Compa ..

Switzerland Adds 141 Russian Individuals, 49 Companies to Sanctions List - Gover ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.