UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Daska Firing Incident Proves PML- N Believes In Politics Of Bullying, Rigging, Violence: Shibli Faraz

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 01:03 PM

Daska firing incident proves PML- N believes in politics of bullying, rigging, violence: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said that the Daska firing incident has proved that the PML-N believed in the politics of bullying, rigging and violence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said that the Daska firing incident has proved that the PML-N believed in the politics of bullying, rigging and violence.

PML-N gangs had taken polling stations hostage and tarnished the image of the vote, he said.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted transparency in elections while the opposition wants continuity of politics of sale and purchase and use of money.

The minister vowed that those responsible for the Daska incident would be brought to justice.

He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives of the workers in the Daska firing incident.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the souls of the victims in eternal peace and give patience to their families.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Sale Daska Money Opposition

Recent Stories

MNA Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi marries 14-year old C ..

2 minutes ago

Founder of Blackwater Violated UN Arms Embargo on ..

10 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for city

10 minutes ago

UN chief calls for climate action; hails US return ..

10 minutes ago

Senate chairman announces panel of presiding offic ..

10 minutes ago

Indian police arrest six youth in IIOJK

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.