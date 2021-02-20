Daska firing incident proves PML- N believes in politics of bullying, rigging, violence: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said that the Daska firing incident has proved that the PML-N believed in the politics of bullying, rigging and violence

PML-N gangs had taken polling stations hostage and tarnished the image of the vote, he said.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted transparency in elections while the opposition wants continuity of politics of sale and purchase and use of money.

The minister vowed that those responsible for the Daska incident would be brought to justice.

He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives of the workers in the Daska firing incident.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the souls of the victims in eternal peace and give patience to their families.