Daska uplift top priority: PML-N candidate

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for the constituency NA-73 Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar has said that all the development works completed in Daska have been done during the regime of her party.

She expressed these views at a worker convention held in Daska. Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar said that her goal was not only construction of streets and drains, but also good health, education and establishment of a Punjab University campus in Daska. "My promise to establish a campus of Punjab University for the young generation of Daska has also been fulfilled. An agriculture course has also been included in the syllabus because our constituency is 70% rural area.

Agricultural land and equipment courses have also been included in it so that our children can play their role in the country's development after getting education," she added.

The PML-N leader said, "I am not doing all this for votes, but for my late father and my future generation. I always tried to resolve public problems and build and develop Daska," she added.

Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed Sindhu, Chairman Mian Abid, Chaudhry Asif Ijaz Sindhu, Salman Sindhu, Owais Aslam Sindhu, Chaudhry Saifullah Bajwa, Ansar Sindhu, Zulfiqar Sindhu, Bajwa brothers, Haji Shaukat, Syed Fakher Shah Advocate, Syed Hasnat Shah and others were also present.