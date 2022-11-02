UrduPoint.com

Dastagir Invites PTI For Strengthening Political System, Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Dastagir invites PTI for strengthening political system, development

Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Wednesday asked Imran's party to come forward for strengthening political system and development in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Wednesday asked Imran's party to come forward for strengthening political system and development in the country.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that the government is engaged in relief and rehabilitation works but Imran's party has launched long march in the country. He said there is a need to focus on improving foreign policy matters besides other sectors. He said, we should work together for boosting economy.

Replying to a question about early elections as demanded by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chairman, he said general elections would be conducted following the constitution of Pakistan. No step would be taken unconstitutionally regarding elections in the country, he remarked. He said imran Khan has started long march to regain power through unconstitutional manner. To a question about freedom of expression, he said the government is not working against freedom of press.

