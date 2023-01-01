Dastarbandi ceremony for seminary students held in Charsadda

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Mohtamim Madrassa Arabia Abu Huraira, Sherpao, district Charsadda, Maulana Mufti Saeedullah Haqani on Sunday said that ulema had played an important role in spreading the message of islam throughout the world.

Addressing a Dastarbandi ceremony held in the Madrass, he urged parents to educate their children in religious seminaries for a better future. He thanked all the guests and ulema for attending the ceremony.

A total of 70 students have completed their studies among which 22 students completed Hifz-e-Quran, eight of Tajveed and 40 students of Nazra were awarded religious amamas (turbans).

A large number of students attended the ceremony while Maulana Qasim, Maulana Mohammad Idress and Mufti Abdullah Shah were also present at the event.