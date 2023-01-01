UrduPoint.com

Dastarbandi Ceremony For Seminary Students Held In Charsadda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Dastarbandi ceremony for seminary students held in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Mohtamim Madrassa Arabia Abu Huraira, Sherpao, district Charsadda, Maulana Mufti Saeedullah Haqani on Sunday said that ulema had played an important role in spreading the message of islam throughout the world.

Addressing a Dastarbandi ceremony held in the Madrass, he urged parents to educate their children in religious seminaries for a better future. He thanked all the guests and ulema for attending the ceremony.

A total of 70 students have completed their studies among which 22 students completed Hifz-e-Quran, eight of Tajveed and 40 students of Nazra were awarded religious amamas (turbans).

A large number of students attended the ceremony while Maulana Qasim, Maulana Mohammad Idress and Mufti Abdullah Shah were also present at the event.

Related Topics

World Charsadda Sunday Event Mufti All Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World R ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World Records welcoming New Year of 2 ..

41 minutes ago
 2.1 million riders used public and shared transpor ..

2.1 million riders used public and shared transport means during New Year’s Ev ..

41 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt&#039;s Ismailia Gov ..

56 minutes ago
 ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geog ..

ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geographical data of 206 schools a ..

1 hour ago

SCC’s Family Affairs Committee discusses SDSVA’s services to citizens

3 hours ago
 Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power ..

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.