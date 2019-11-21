Dastarbandi, Chaddarposhi ceremony held at Lok Mela

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Dastarbandi and Chaddarposhi of 10-day Lok Mela Thursday was held, highlighting colours of all regions here at Lok Virsa Museum Hall.

Dastarbandi was performed on master musician (Sarinda Palyer) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ijaz Sarhadi and Chaddar Poshi on master artisan from Punjab Kaneez Fatima.

Ijaz Sarhadi is the only Sarinda player in Pakistan. He belongs to famous family of Sarinda players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Before creation of Pakistan, his grandfather Ustad Pazeer Khan introduced this musical instrument in the area. Today, Ijaz Sarhadi is not only keeping the tradition of Sarinda player alive but transmitting the art to the fourth generation of his family.

While Kaneez Fatima, master artisan of basketry is from Silanwali, Sargodha, Punjab. She is 53 years old having a vast experience of 37 years in basketry. Making mats and baskets is one of the oldest and widely practiced crafts in Pakistan, especially from those areas where fibrous plants grow in abundance. She is also transferring this craft to the next generation.

Federal Minister for education, Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, Shafqat Mahmood was the chief guest of the ceremony.

In his address, Shafqat Mahmood said, the folk artists and artisans were the true face of Pakistan and we were proud of them. These ceremonial gestures, Lok Virsa paid tribute to the services of artisans/artists keeping in view their contribution to the cultural heritage of the country.

While appreciating the services of artists and artisans, the Minister said that these folk artists and artisans were striving hard to preserve indigenous folk traditions, promoting and projecting them at the national and international levels.

Later, the minister visited pavilions of Lok Mela where he encouraged and appreciated artisans at work and artists performing live in pavilions.

As per tradition of Lok Virsa prevailing since decades, a chaddarposhi/Dastarbandi ceremony is held during Lok Mela in which an established master craftperson or folk artist/musician is honored by placing a turban or a chaddar on his shoulder/her head.Dastarbandi or Chaddar Poshi is one of the most important features of the opening ceremony of Lok Mela. Dastarbandi ceremony is paying tributes to the numerous services of artisans/artists in keeping the cultural heritage of the country in limelight.

Around 500 artisans and artists from different parts including remotest regions are participating in the Lok Mela, bringing with them their creativity in arts, crafts and innovation.

The main features of the mela include exhibition of dying crafts of Pakistan, Provincial Cultural Pavilions, folkloric song and dance ensembles, performances by rural musicians, cultural evenings, traditional food cuisine, food stalls and special attractions for amusement of children.

A large number of people from different walks of life attended the ceremony and enjoyed entertaining performances by folk artists and musicians.