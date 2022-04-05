Dastarkhawan for Iftar arranged in Sukkur & Khairpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Over 100 Dastarkhawans at Iftar have been organized in Sukkur and Khairpur districts in the Holy Month of Ramzan for the poor and needy.

Dastarkhawans arranged by Fatima Foundation Sukkur in a collaboration with Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) at petrol pumps and CNG filling stations, besides open places, in two districts, said a press release here on Tuesday.

Coordinator, Rafia Awan said that the people should come forward and contribute to make the Dastarkhawans a success in the holy month of Ramzan.

She expressed the hope that Dastarkhawans would be made a success.