'DastarKhawan' set up at DHQ hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :A local welfare trust has set-up a 'DastarKhawan' (free food) at District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital to provide free lunch to over 350 persons including patients and their attendants daily.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mudassar Nawaz inaugurated the facility here Tuesday.

Medical Superintendent DHQ Dr Asif Saleemi, Additional MS Dr Ali and members of the trust were present on the occasion. ADC lauded the efforts of the trust for arranging quality food for patients and their attendants on daily basis at the hospital.

He also constituted a two-member committee comprising Additional MS and In-charge Control Room for maintaining the quality of food.

Mudassar Nawaz said that such facility was also being set up at Allied Hospital.