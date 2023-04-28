UrduPoint.com

Dastgir Ask PTI To Show Flexibility On Talks With Govt

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Dastgir ask PTI to show flexibility on talks with govt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan on Friday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to show flexibility in behaviours and build consensuses for the success of negotiations with the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI to put its trust in the government and take a positive step forward for successful talks, adding, Imran Khan should shun politics of disruptions and resolve all issues through talks.

The coalition partners had reached a consensus on same-day elections, adding, the decision has to be taken by the parliament, not you or me.

While stressing the need for consensus among all the political forces, he made it clear that the election date can not be fixed on the wish of a single party.

"Election with the consensus of all parties is the sole solution to the ongoing political crisis in the country", he added.

Replying to a question, he said that the PML-N government along with its allies would protect national interests on all fronts.

