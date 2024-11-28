Open Menu

Dastgir Condemns PTI Violent Politics

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Dastgir condemns PTI violent politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (N) senior leader Khurram Dastgir Thursday strongly condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's destructive agenda and blackmailing tactics, stating that these actions will no longer be tolerated.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said that conspiring against the state will not be tolerated and that such actions will be terminated at all costs.

The government will not hesitate to take decisive action against anyone found guilty of undermining national security or engaging in anti-state activities, he highlighted.

He demanded that the PTI respect the democratic system and desist from its violent activities, which have compromised the security of Islamabad and put its residents at risk.

Dastgir emphasized that the protection of citizens is of paramount importance, and his government will not tolerate any compromise on their security.

He reiterated that the government is committed to ensuring that the fundamental rights of citizens.

