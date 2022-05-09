UrduPoint.com

Dastgir Khan Directs NTDC To Accelerate Work On Ongoing Projects

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Dastgir Khan directs NTDC to accelerate work on ongoing projects

Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan Monday directed the NTDC (National Transmission and Dispatch Company) to accelerate work on ongoing projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan Monday directed the NTDC (National Transmission and Dispatch Company) to accelerate work on ongoing projects.

He issued this directive during his visit to NTDC headquarter here at WAPDA House where the NTDC Managing Director Engr. Manzoor Ahmad gave a detailed presentation on the overview of NTDC, progress of ongoing projects. Additional Secretary (Power Division) Musaddiq Ahmed Khan Tahirkheli and Joint Secretary (Transmission) Ahmad Taimoor Nasir, thoroughly briefed the Minister regarding projects and other major interventions.

During the briefing, it was apprised that NTDC operates as reliable transmission system and efficiently evacuated record maximum generation of 24,566 MW during 2021. This transformation capacity is being enhanced through augmentation of existing transformers and addition of new transformers as well as through new grid station and transmission line projects across the country.

Recently, NTDC has completed 23 projects of transmission lines and grid stations including 500 kV grid station Faisalabad West and 220 kV grid station Jhimpir-II.

As many as 51 projects of worth USD 2081.868 million (approx.) are at different stages of development, funded by different donor agencies and through NTDC own resources.

While updating about system constraints removal plan 2022, MD NTDC briefed that out of the total 15 projects, 9 projects have already been completed while remaining 05 projects have achieved considerable progress and their completion is targeted by end May-2022.

Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan appreciated the progress achieved by NTDC in completion of key projects and its ambitious approach for fast-track-completion of ongoing projects. He stressed the need for ensuring delivery on targets and upkeep of transmission system assets to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers through DISCOs. He expressedthat present government was determined to provide uninterrupted power supply to the masses,therefore, early completion of projects would pave the way for load-shedding-free Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Electricity WAPDA Company Visit Progress Nasir United States Dollars Khurram Dastgir Khan Government Million

Recent Stories

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

6 minutes ago
 EU, US Consider Holding High-Level Summit End of J ..

EU, US Consider Holding High-Level Summit End of June - Source

6 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal meets CM Hamza Shahbaz

Ahsan Iqbal meets CM Hamza Shahbaz

6 minutes ago
 Minister assures NA to clear dues of PIMS' trainee ..

Minister assures NA to clear dues of PIMS' trainee doctors by June

6 minutes ago
 CIS Envoys to US Thank World War II Veterans, Alli ..

CIS Envoys to US Thank World War II Veterans, Allies for Sacrifices to Achieve V ..

43 minutes ago
 General Statistics (Amendment) Ordinance-2022 laid ..

General Statistics (Amendment) Ordinance-2022 laid in National Assembly

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.