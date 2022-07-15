(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Friday visited Japan Embassy and condoled the tragic assassination of former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.

The minister expressed deep sorrow and grief over the murder of Shinzo Abe on the behalf of Federal Cabinet, government as well as people of Pakistan, said a press release.

The minister visited the embassy on the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where he also wrote his comments in the condolence book.

During the tenure of Shinzo Abe, the minister said that the former premier of Japan had maintained cordial relation between Pakistan and Japan.

Khurram Dastgir said the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working vigorously to further improve the relationships between the two countries.