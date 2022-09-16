Dastgir visits tent village setup for flood victims at 500 kV grid station Dadu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :On the direction of Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan and Secretary Power Division, Mr. Rashid Mahmood Langrial, the National Transmission and Dispatch Company Ltd (NTDC), Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) and District Administration Dadu have set up a tent village for flood victims of surrounding areas at 500 kV grid station NTDC, Dadu.

Minister for Energy (Power Division), Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan accompanied by local MNAs, MPAs and MD NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan visited the relief camp and witnessed the flood relief activities arranged for flood-hit people, said a press release.

The dedicated team of NTDC, SEPCO and Civil Administration, apprised Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan that 100 tents are being installed in the flood relief camp which is inside the premises of residential colony 500 kV grid station Dadu.

food, medicines, clean drinking water and other basic necessities are being provided to the people living in the relief camp.

While talking with media Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan said that the government is fully conginzant of the problems of homeless people and arrangement of education for children of flood-hit people will be started soon. The tent village can also be extended as per recommendation of civil administration.

Minister for Energy (Power Division), Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan also reviewed the embankments, dykes and other protective measures to save the 500 kV grid station Dadu from flood.

He applauded the efforts of the Pak Army, Civil Administration and NTDC for their relentless efforts in this regard.