Dastgir vows to address concerns of all parties on 'Constitutional Reforms'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khurram Dastgir has promised to make changes to the country's constitution in agreement with all political parties and concerns of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) leader Mulana Fazal ur Rehman will be addressed as a top priority.

By engaging with all stakeholders and addressing their reservations, the PML-N leader aims to create a more inclusive and collaborative political environment, he said while talking to private news channel.

Khurram highlights the importance of Maulana Fazlur Rehman's involvement in the constitutional amendment process, adding, his ability to bring changes to the amendments will likely contribute to a more unified approach, fostering collaboration and consensus among political parties.

Khurram emphasized the pivotal role of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif in shaping Pakistan's national affairs, asserting that their wise decision-making will contribute to the country's betterment.

He highlighted their extensive experience in governance, citing Nawaz Sharif's three terms as Prime Minister and Shahbaz Sharif's tenure as Chief Minister of Punjab.

Khurram noted that Shahbaz Sharif's leadership as Chief Minister of Punjab from 2008-2018 was marked by notable development projects, improved education and anti-corruption efforts.

He also acknowledged Shahbaz Sharif's role as Prime Minister from 2022-2023, during which he navigated complex challenges, including economic crises and extreme weather events.

The Pakistan Muslim League (N) is indeed a democratic government that has historically shown willingness to collaborate with other parties to address national issues and implement reforms, he mentioned.

By engaging with other parties and prioritizing democratic values, PML-N has demonstrated its commitment to Pakistan's progress and stability, he added.