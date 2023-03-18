UrduPoint.com

Dastgir Will Lay Foundation Of Grid Station Mansehra On Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Dastgir will lay foundation of grid station Mansehra on Monday

Minister for Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastgir will lay foundation of 765/220 kV grid station Mansehra on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ):Minister for Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastgir will lay foundation of 765/220 kV grid station Mansehra on Monday.

The project would cost around Rs 24 billion and the World Bank was providing fund for it, official sources in National Transmission and Depatch Company (NTDC) told APP here.

They said that land already been acquired for the grid station and the project would be completed in 30 months.

The 765/220 kV Grid Station Mansehra is a part of 765 kV Dasu Transmission Line Project which will help evacuation of 2160 MW clean and green energy generated through Dasu Hydro Power Project Stage-1. The grid station will also help in transmission system stabilization.

