Dasti for maximum cultivation of sunflower crop

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Advisor to Punjab CM on Agriculture Abdul Haye Dasti Sunday said that country could be made self dependant in edible oil by maximum cultivation of sunflower crop.

He said that putting agriculture sector on modern ways was the key to get better results of crops.

Abdul Haye Dasti expressed these views while addressing agriculture seminar about cultivation of sunflower here at tehsil Jatoi .

He informed that the government was offering Rs 5000 per acre subsidy over cultivation of sunflower crop.

He said that the government had decided to open sunflower procurement centres across the country in collaboration with APSEA to facilitate the growers so that they could easily sale the crop.

Deputy Director agriculture Dr Shoukat Ali said that the sunflower crop prepared in 100 to 125 days.He informed that we produced 12.5 percent edible oil of our total need while 87.5 percent edible oil was imported.

Dr Shoukat stated that we imported Rs 350 billions oil every year which was an immense burden on the economy.

He said that the incumbent government was devising comprehensive strategy for enhancing oilseed crops cultivation and it's production.