Dasti hails passing of 'Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam' act

Adviser to CM Punjab, Abdul Haye Khan Dasti said on Thursday the Punjab government had won the hearts of people by passing "Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam" act

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Adviser to CM Punjab, Abdul Haye Khan Dasti said on Thursday the Punjab government had won the hearts of people by passing "Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam" act.

In a message, he said, "The act is the voice of nation's heart." He said that under the act, action would be taken against the derogatory remarks against the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Ahle Bait, Khulfa-e-Rashideen, Sehaba Ikram and Ummahatul Momineen.

Abdul Haye Khan Dasti said the action would also be taken in case of controversial and derogatory remarks against Ambiya-e-karam, Angels, the Holy Quran and islam.

He further said the action would be taken against the published content against the holy books of other religions, Turat, Zabur, Injeel and sacred personalities.

The Adviser said, "It has been made compulsory to write "Khatamul Nabiyeen" and "Sallallahu Alaihe Wa Aalehi Wa Sallam." In case of violation of the act, 5 years of imprisonment or fine of Rs 500,000 or both could be awarded, he added.

He said the Punjab government had set an unprecedented exampleby passing the act.