Dasti, Others Booked Over Trying To Close Canal's Gates

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 11:50 AM

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have registered a case against Awami Raj Party chief and ex- MNA Jamshaid Dasti and three others for trying to close the gates of canal.

According to details, SDO Irrigation department and canal magistrate Nouman Baig have lodged FIR in which complained that Ex-MNA Jamshaid Dasti and his accomplices Jam Muzamil, Jam Pervaiz, Jam Zulfiqar and others had tried to close the gates of Muzaffargarh Canal at Head regulator RD 290  for search of body of Aqib Pehlwan who drowned in it on June 24.

The step of closing the canal gates poses threats to breach of canal and loss of properties and lives of people.

Shah Jamal police have registered the case and started investigation.

