Dasti Says Police Raided His Home Just For Taking Part In Azadi March

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 12:24 PM

Dasti says police raided his home just for taking part in Azadi March

The former MNA says that police took two of his relatives to some unknown place and misbehaved with the women at home during the raid.

MUZZAFARGARH:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2019) Formere MNA Jamshed Dasti has said that police conducted raid at his house, put some of his relatives in detention, ransacked the households besides misbehaving with the ladies at home.
In a video statement, Jamshed Dasti said that raided at his his house only for the reason that he took part in the Azadi March of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman in Islamabad.
According to police sources, the newphews of the former MNA have been taken into custody by the local police and have been shifted to some unknown place.

Jamshed Dasti was not at home and therefore, the police could not arrest him.

Earlier,addressing to the JUI-F workers in Azadi March, Dasti said that they had come out against fake government. He said he never saw such a big crowd before it as laborer, farmer and all others were present there in the Azadi March while a common man was struggling for a two-time bread.

"The common citizens are struggling for two-time bread.

This government must go now," said Dasti in his speech at Azadi March.

"We are here out against this government," he thundered. Dasti in his speech also predicted that the PTI's was going to end very soon saying that it was brought by the establishent while the real politicians were pushed away from the political arena.

He said he would stand by Maulana Fazl ur Rehman at every cost and was not ready to accept the fake government. He also announced that he would marry during the Azadi March against the PTI's government, sharing his ordeal with the marchers with the marchers that whenever he disclosed or shared good news something bad happened and now the people told him that he was becoming another "Sheikh Rasheed". Dasti said he planned his marraige in 2019 but there was no sign of his marraige in this year.

"I will announce my marriage during the Azadi March and will give do it in 2020 with simplicity," he concluded.

