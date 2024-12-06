Dasu Dam affectees stage protest in Abbottabad, demand enforcement of 2013 agreement

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Affectees of the Dasu Dam project from Kohistan Friday staged a protest in front of the Abbottabad Press Club, demanding their rights and expressing frustration over nonfulfillment of promises by government.

The protesters criticized the government for not implementing the agreement signed in 2013, accusing the authorities of neglecting their commitments. "The government has ignored the agreement and left us with no choice but to protest," they said.

The demonstrators also condemned the district administration for arresting their leaders who were advocating for their legitimate rights.

"Our leaders have been unjustly detained for simply raising their voices for justice," they claimed.

Calling for immediate action, the protesters demanded the release of their detained leaders and the enforcement of the 2013 agreement. They also held the current government accountable for the deteriorating situation in Kohistan, urging it to address the issues faced by the local population.