Dasu Dam Affectees Stage Protest In Abbottabad, Demand Enforcement Of 2013 Agreement
Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Affectees of the Dasu Dam project from Kohistan Friday staged a protest in front of the Abbottabad Press Club, demanding their rights and expressing frustration over nonfulfillment of promises by government.
The protesters criticized the government for not implementing the agreement signed in 2013, accusing the authorities of neglecting their commitments. "The government has ignored the agreement and left us with no choice but to protest," they said.
The demonstrators also condemned the district administration for arresting their leaders who were advocating for their legitimate rights.
"Our leaders have been unjustly detained for simply raising their voices for justice," they claimed.
Calling for immediate action, the protesters demanded the release of their detained leaders and the enforcement of the 2013 agreement. They also held the current government accountable for the deteriorating situation in Kohistan, urging it to address the issues faced by the local population.
Recent Stories
Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NAB hosts seminar on uniting with youth against corruption: shaping tomorrow's integrity2 minutes ago
-
DIG Sukkur reviews crime situation off Sukkur division2 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects five more meters over violations2 minutes ago
-
CEO WSSC-DIKhan inspect company’s machinery2 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Aziz Mian Qawwal observed12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt. to spend Rs130 billion on child education: Azma Bokhari12 minutes ago
-
8 college directors appointed12 minutes ago
-
Webinar on Kashmir urges International community not to ignore rights of Kashmiris22 minutes ago
-
Rescue station inaugurated at Lal Suhanra22 minutes ago
-
Quality education essential for sustainable economic growth: Muqam22 minutes ago
-
Robber gang smashed22 minutes ago
-
SCCI president visits Chinese embassy22 minutes ago