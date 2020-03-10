DASU hydropower to start generation in 2nd half of 2024

The Dasu hydrpower stage-1 project will start electricity generation in second half of 2024 while it all six units would be completed in early 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Dasu hydrpower stage-1 project will start electricity generation in second half of 2024 while it all six units would be completed in early 2025.

Officials sources told APP here that construction work on the gaining momentum, as the issue pertaining to rates of land needed for the project had already been resolved due to support by the Federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments.

They said that the process of land acquisition for the project would be fully completed by June.

The 4320-MW Dasu is a vital hydropower project not only for the country but also for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The project will stabilize the economy of Pakistan by generating low-cost hydel electricity besides ushering in a new era of socio-economic development in the backward and far-flung areas of the province.

Dasu Hydropower Project is being constructed on River Indus upstream of Dasu town. WAPDA is implementing the project in two stages � each stage having a generation capacity of 2160 MW. On completion, Stage-I of the project will contribute more than 12 billion units of electricity per annum to the National Grid. The Stage-II, after its completion, will also provide another 9 billion units to the system every year.

