Dasu incident: Sheikh Rashid says15 Chinese officials are under investigation

The Interior Minister has assured the Chinese government that the culprits, hidden hands and enemies of CPEC will be exposed.

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Saturday that 15 Chinese officials were included into investigation on the Dasu bus tragedy which claimed lives of 13 people including nine Chinese

The Interior Minister said that the Chinese government had also been taken on board and was being informed about updates as they were received.

“Investigation of the incident is at the final stage and the highest institutions of the country are investigating it,” said Sheikh Rasheed. He expressed these words while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

“15 Chinese officials have also been included into ongoing investigation,” said the Interior Minister. He also assured the Chinese government that these culprits, hidden hands and enemies of CPEC (China-Pakistan and China-Pakistan friendship would never be forgiven at any cost.

At least 13 people including nine Chinese nationals, two personnel of the Frontier Constabulary and two locals were killed and 28 others sustained injuries when a coach carrying them to an under-construction tunnel site of the 4,300-megawatt Dasu hydropower project fell into a ravine in the Upper Kohistan area after an explosion on Wednesday.

China had later announced that it was sending a team to Pakistan to deal with the aftermath of the incident. “Today China will send a cross-departmental joint working group to Pakistan to help with relevant work,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian had said at a media briefing in Beijing.