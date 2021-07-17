UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dasu Incident: Sheikh Rashid Says15 Chinese Officials Are Under Investigation

13 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 03:07 PM

Dasu incident: Sheikh Rashid says15 Chinese officials are under investigation

The Interior Minister has assured the Chinese government that the culprits, hidden hands and enemies of CPEC will be exposed.

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Saturday that 15 Chinese officials were included into investigation on the Dasu bus tragedy which claimed lives of 13 people including nine Chinese

The Interior Minister said that the Chinese government had also been taken on board and was being informed about updates as they were received.

“Investigation of the incident is at the final stage and the highest institutions of the country are investigating it,” said Sheikh Rasheed. He expressed these words while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

“15 Chinese officials have also been included into ongoing investigation,” said the Interior Minister. He also assured the Chinese government that these culprits, hidden hands and enemies of CPEC (China-Pakistan and China-Pakistan friendship would never be forgiven at any cost.

At least 13 people including nine Chinese nationals, two personnel of the Frontier Constabulary and two locals were killed and 28 others sustained injuries when a coach carrying them to an under-construction tunnel site of the 4,300-megawatt Dasu hydropower project fell into a ravine in the Upper Kohistan area after an explosion on Wednesday.

China had later announced that it was sending a team to Pakistan to deal with the aftermath of the incident. “Today China will send a cross-departmental joint working group to Pakistan to help with relevant work,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian had said at a media briefing in Beijing.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Interior Minister China CPEC Beijing Rashid Kohistan SITE Media Government Coach (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sanjrani, Buzdar visit Data Darbar

2 minutes ago

Three Killed in Fire in French City of Marseille - ..

2 minutes ago

Boeing Starliner Moved to Launch Site in Florida A ..

6 minutes ago

7 dead, including soldier, in clashes near Uganda- ..

6 minutes ago

Kabul, Taliban negotiators meet in Qatar as Afghan ..

6 minutes ago

China Approves Sinopharm's Vaccine for Emergency U ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.