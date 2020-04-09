Dasu, Mohmand dams to be completed in 2024: Chairman WAPDA

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt. Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain on Thursday said that Dasu and Mohmand dams would be completed in 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt. Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain on Thursday said that Dasu and Mohmand dams would be completed in 2024.

Talking to reporters outside the Supreme Court, he said that he sought guidance from the Attorney General on legal matters.

He said that in today's meeting he got legal advice on the ongoing projects of WAPDA. The authority had resolved the issue of giving alternative land to the affectees of Basha Dam. There was no alternative land in Gilgit-Baltistan, he added.

The Chairman said that local people of Gilgit-Baltistan had been paid against land acquired for the construction of Basha Dam and added that they were satisfied on receiving money against their land.

Muzammil Hussain said that the work was continuing round the clock in 21 power houses and employees were working in shifts, to protect them from coronavirus.

He said Global institutions' response for dam's funding was not encouraging so Wapda decided to build the dam with its own resources.

Wapda had received 18 percent funds for the dam from the government while the rest of the fundings would be arranged by itself, he added.

The Chairman WAPDA said that despite the coronavirus pandemic, work on Pakistan's hydropower projects was in progress.

He said in last two years many energy projects had been completed successfully and 2487 megawatts affordable electricity was being supplied to the national grid. Affordable hydropower would reduce the dependence on expensive IPPs, he added.

He said the electricity generated from the hydro projects would cost about Rs 2 per unit as the power of IPPs was costing Rs 18 per unit.

He said the construction work on Dasu and Mohmand Dams was in progress. Work on the Bhasha Dam would begin in the next few weeks, he added.

Diamer Bhasha Dam has a capacity of generating 4500 MW and its capacity to store water would be 8.1 million acre feet, he added.

Muzammil Hussain said the dam would prove to be a game changer for the Pakistan's economy. The construction of the dam would end the exploitation of the nation by IPPs, he added.

He said the earthquakes and environment in the country were being propagated against these projects and Wapda with the help of local and foreign experts and engineers would resolve these issues soon.

He said the Supreme Court committee headed by former Chairman WAPDA Shams Ul Mulk was overseeing these projects.

Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan while talking to reporters said that briefing the apex court judges would lower the issues of public problems.

He said Chairperson Ehsaas Program Dr Sania Nishtar had assured that the aid would be databased and the individual would have to go through five different stages for his identification.

Khalid said the Tiger Force would only target people in villages and towns, who were without cell phone and internet facilities.

He said judges were rightly concerned about the closure of hospitals as patients with other diseases remained without treatment.

He informed the court that out patients departments would be opened step-wise.