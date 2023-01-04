UrduPoint.com

Dasu Power Project To Be Completed In May-2023: Power Generation To Commence By End 2026

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 12:00 AM

MIRPUR AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Jan, 2023 )uing simultaneously on 12 different sites of the Dasu Hydropower Project while the critical diversion system will be completed in May this year and the electricity generation from the project will commence by the end of 2026.

This was briefed to Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) by the project management during his visit to the Dasu Hydropower Project, which is being constructed by WAPDA on River Indus upstream of Dasu town in the Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, WAPDA Media Wing spokesman told APP here Tuesday.

The Chairman visited various sites of the project including diversion tunnels, the stater dam area, and the project colony. He was accompanied by the Commissioner Hazara Division. GM and PD Dasu Hydropower Project, representatives of the Consultants, and the Contractors were also present on the occasion.

During his visit to the project colony, the Chairman inaugurated the newly constructed office building of the project. He also had a meeting with the grand jirga, comprising elders and notables of the Kohistan region.

Interacting with the jirga members, the Chairman said that the agreement, signed among the United Kohistan Jirga, civil administration, and WAPDA last month, will prove beneficial for both locals of the area and the project.

It is worth mentioning that the 4320 MW-Dasu Hydropower Project is planned to be completed in two stages. At present, WAPDA is constructing stage-I with an installed generation capacity of 2160 MW and an annual energy generation of 12 billion units of low-cost and environment-friendly electricity.

The stage-II, when implemented, will also provide 9 billion units to the National Grid. On completion of both Stages, Dasu will become the project with the highest annual energy generation in Pakistan i.e., 21 billion units on average.

WAPDA is spending Rs. 17.34 billion on schemes relating to resettlement, environmental management, and social development in the project area. About 3722 jobs, including 1945 for locals, have so far been created, which will increase to the 8000 mark during the peak construction period of the project. app/ahr

