Data availability vital for better service delivery: Shaza Fatima

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, on Monday said that availability of data in the digital era is crucial.

During a meeting with the Country Director of Teradata Global Consulting Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, Haroon Kanth, Shaza Fatima highlighted the significant role of data in decision-making processes.

She said that a stable database is essential for enhancing service delivery, emphasizing the importance of a credible database for capacity building within government organizations.

Shaza Fatima urged Teradata to collaborate with the Ministry of IT and Telecom to achieve these objectives.

In response, Haroon Kanth assured that Teradata is prepared to work closely with the government of Pakistan.