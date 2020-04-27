Data collected for distribution of Ehsas Cash in North, South Waziristan

UrduPoint.com
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has collected data of poor families of North Waziristan and South Waziristan tribal districts for distribution of cash assistance under Ehsas Kifalat Program and Chief Minister KP relief package among them.

In a press briefing here, the Adviser of the Chief Minister KP for Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir said data of all poor families of the above districts were collected for disbursement of Rs12,000 among each deserving household under the Federal Government Ehsas Emergency Cash Program and Rs6,000 under the CM KP Relief Package.

He said process of distribution of Rs6,000 among each deserving family under CM KP Relief Package was being started that would benefit around 2.2 million poor families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Wazir said a high level "Ulema Committee" with representation to ulema of all schools of thoughts have been formed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The meeting of Ulema Committee was held the other day that interacted with ulema at divisions level for effective implementation of 20-points agreed during their meeting with President of Pakistan for Ramazan.

The Chief Secretary KP and administrative secretaries of the relevant departments appraised the ulema committee about coronavirus situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said ulema of KP has agreed to fully abide by the 20 points and would make extra care during Ramazan to counter caronavirus.

Ajmal Wazir said coronavirous spread fast from people's gatherings and preference should be given to perform prayers in homes during Ramazan to save our loved ones from this deadly virus.

"When we come out of home and met with an infected person, we bring coronavirus homes that can infect our children, families and later spread to mohalla, villages and cities," he remarked.

He said social distancing, washing of hands and avoid of crowded places were imperative to defeat coronavirus.

The Adviser appealed people to offer special prayers in Ramazan for elimination of the coronavirous pandemic.

Wazir said restrictions on tandoors and handcarts were lifted and these businesses could operate now after 4 p.m to facilitate people during Ramazan.

He said Government takes all decisions for safety of people and urged masses to use masks to avoid infection of coronavirus.

Wazir said all necessary equipment were delivered to hospitals, isolation centres and high dependency units in the province to provide quality healthcare services to patients besides protect doctors and paramedics.

He said doctors and paramedics were our real heroes and the entire nation held their services in high esteem Wazir urged philanthropists to generously contribute for assistance of poor people and make care of middle class families in this hour of difficulty.

