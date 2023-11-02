Open Menu

Data Command And Control Center Significant For Curbing Crimes: CM Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2023 | 07:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki visited Data Command and Control Center Quetta on Thursday.

Inspector General (IG) Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh briefed the Caretaker Chief Minister on measures related to law and order in Balochistan, including the return of illegal immigrants.

Domki expressed satisfaction with the police's strategy in the border areas during the process of returning illegal immigrants and said that women, children, and vulnerable people should be taken care of and supported in every possible way.

He said that the Data Command and Control Center played a key role in crime prevention and that an effective crime prevention mechanism could be created based on information updated on the mega dashboard.

He also praised the adoption of a computerized FIR system in all police stations in the province, saying it would help for providing justice to victims.

Domki paid tribute to the sacrifices of Balochistan Police martyrs, saying that they had sacrificed their blood alongside other security forces to restore peace. He said that the government would provide adequate resources to develop the police on modern lines.

Earlier, the Caretaker Chief Minister Domki visited Police Martyrs Memorial, where he laid a floral wreath and prayed for them.

Balochistan Chief Minister along with Caretaker Home Minister Mir Zubair Khan Jamali, Additional Chief Secretary Interior Zahid Saleem, and Director Generals of various departments were also present.

