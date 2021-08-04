Data command & communication system an important step towards modern policing: President

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 08:44 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said the data command and communication system was an important step towards modern policing and public service.

The problems of people would be solved through the modern system and increase the confidence of public in the police, which could also improve law and order situation, he said during his visit to the Data Command and Communication Center here at Police Headquarters.

The president was accompanied by Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Agha, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and ministers..

President Alvi said the exchange of information about criminals within Balochistan and with provinces could reduce crimes in the areas.

He also appreciated the efforts of Balochistan chief minister and IGP for establishing the Data Command and Communication Center and introducing policing with modern technology. The same system should be extended to district level so that the people could get immediate relief and criminals could be arrested to bring them to justice soon, he added.

Briefing the president, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai Hilal Shujaat said the data from DIGs/SPs offices and police stations would be linked with the system of Command and Communication Center.

He said the data of three million criminals had been stored at the center which was also exchanged with other provinces, and similarly the record of 1.6 million criminals of Sindh and those of Punjab had been made part of the management.

The IGP said after the arrest of any suspect, his complete criminal record was checked through the system.

He said the police stations had been connected to the modern system to change their culture.

The Quetta city, he said, was being monitored through 70 CCTV cameras while 217 more would be installed under the Safe City project.

President Alvi took round of the center, and also inspected the city surveillance through CCTV cameras.

Earlier on his arrival at the Police Headquarters, President Alvi was received by Balochistan Home Minister Mri Zia Langu, Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana and IGP Rai Tahir. A smartly turned out contingent of police presented a guard of honour to him.

The IGP presented a commemorative police shield to President Alvi.

