UrduPoint.com

Data Darbar Administrator Reviews Security Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Data Darbar administrator reviews security arrangements

Data Darbar Administrator Shahid Hameed Virk visited the mazar on Monday and its surroundings and reviewed security arrangements in the wake of the upcoming annual urs of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Data Darbar Administrator Shahid Hameed Virk visited the mazar on Monday and its surroundings and reviewed security arrangements in the wake of the upcoming annual urs of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

He said any sort of negligence related to security would not be tolerated, adding that priority should be given to provision of facilities to pilgrims (zaireen) and devotees during the urs days.

Shahid Hameed said that during urs, police, national volunteers and personnel of other security agencies would perform their duties. He said that closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras were being installed for proper monitoring of the urs and special points were being set up for 'langar' (charity food) and milk sabeels.

Admin Deputy Director Asif Ijaz, Data Darbar Manager Sheikh Jameel and others were also present.

Related Topics

Police TV Data Darbar

Recent Stories

'Time to move on' Kenyans say after court upholds ..

'Time to move on' Kenyans say after court upholds Ruto win

6 seconds ago
 RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances o ..

RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances of citizens

7 seconds ago
 DG RDA directs employees to be punctual in office ..

DG RDA directs employees to be punctual in office timings

9 seconds ago
 Klyuchevskaya Sopka Volcano Climbers Death Tall Ri ..

Klyuchevskaya Sopka Volcano Climbers Death Tall Rises to 9 - Russian Investigato ..

11 seconds ago
 OPEC+ to Monitor Market Amid G7 Plans to Put Price ..

OPEC+ to Monitor Market Amid G7 Plans to Put Price Cap on Russian Oil - Novak

13 seconds ago
 46 Corona's patients quarantine in RWP

46 Corona's patients quarantine in RWP

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.