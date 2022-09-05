Data Darbar administrator reviews security arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Data Darbar Administrator Shahid Hameed Virk visited the mazar on Monday and its surroundings and reviewed security arrangements in the wake of the upcoming annual urs of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

He said any sort of negligence related to security would not be tolerated, adding that priority should be given to provision of facilities to pilgrims (zaireen) and devotees during the urs days.

Shahid Hameed said that during urs, police, national volunteers and personnel of other security agencies would perform their duties. He said that closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras were being installed for proper monitoring of the urs and special points were being set up for 'langar' (charity food) and milk sabeels.

Admin Deputy Director Asif Ijaz, Data Darbar Manager Sheikh Jameel and others were also present.