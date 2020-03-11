UrduPoint.com
Data Development Key To Success For Any Project: Chairman, Pakistan Economic Forum

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 09:30 PM

Chairman, Pakistan Economic Forum Hamayun Iqbal Shami on Wednesday said meaningful and quality data was vital for the success of any project which means that data development was key to success for any project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Economic Forum Hamayun Iqbal Shami on Wednesday said meaningful and quality data was vital for the success of any project which means that data development was key to success for any project.

"When you do not have proper research, study and data then you cannot take measures that you want to take," he said while he talking to Radio Pakistan.

He said the Data4Pakistan under Ehsaas program launched by the present government was a good initiative.

This portal would be accessible under the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division on the Ehsaas program's website, he added.

He said Pakistan was a poor country and many areas still need the attention of the government for improvement.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was making all out efforts to provide relief to the common masses, while the government had initiated a number of programs to deal with the challenges of poverty alleviation, he added.

