Data entry of accommodations' allotments completed

Ministry of Housing and Works (MoHW) has completed the data entry of all allotments of government accommodations (category wise) at the website of Estate Office to ensure transparency in the allotment process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Ministry of Housing and Works (MoHW) has completed the data entry of all allotments of government accommodations (category wise) at the website of Estate Office to ensure transparency in the allotment process.

The status of allotment as well as Names of allottee and department were available on the site and can be checked by anyone, an official in the Ministry told APP.

The personal data including Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) and date of birth have been excluded from the data entered on the website in order to ensure security of personal data, he added.

The official said that as present the ministry had owned as many as 28,479 government flats and houses at Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Karachi and Islamabad.

Out of total the government accommodation, there were 17,496 in Islamabad, 7,882 in Karachi, 1934 in Lahore, 669 in Peshawar and 498 in Quetta, he said.

Regarding the repair and maintenance of the houses and flats in Federal capital, he said the federal government had allocated funds amounting to Rs 2.5 million for repair maintenance of 2,163 houses and flats (Cat-I to VI) for the current financial year.

The official said the ministry was entrusted to carryout repair and maintenance of houses and flats located in various sectors of the federal capital.

He said the minor works were being carried out through inquiry office, where as the work would be completed within 15-days through contract, in the anticipation of arrangement of funds.