Data Ganj Bakhsh Tomb To Be Bathed With 8-ton Rose Water

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 05:40 PM

Data Ganj Bakhsh tomb to be bathed with 8-ton rose water

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :The mausoleum of Hazrat Usman bin Ali Hajveri, popularly known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), will be bathed with eight tonnes of rose water.

According to sources on Sunday, a special ceremony in this regard would be held on Muharram 9 (Sept 9), in which Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is also expected to participate.

The administration has made special arrangement for visitors on this occasion.

