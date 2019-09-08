Data Ganj Bakhsh tomb to be bathed with 8-ton rose water

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :The mausoleum of Hazrat Usman bin Ali Hajveri, popularly known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), will be bathed with eight tonnes of rose water.

According to sources on Sunday, a special ceremony in this regard would be held on Muharram 9 (Sept 9), in which Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is also expected to participate.

The administration has made special arrangement for visitors on this occasion.