Data Ganj Bakhsh's 981th Urs To Start On Aug 24
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 07:27 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The three-day 981th Urs celebrations of great saint Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri (RA) will be held here on August 24-26.
The Auqaf Department has been allocated Rs 13.5 million for extensive arrangements of langar for visitors and for other events. The Auqaf secretary briefed the media regarding the Urs arrangements here on Wednesday. He said that the urs would be held on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from August 24 to 26, 2024 at his Astana, which will be formally inaugurated by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on August 24 at 11:00 a.m.
The secretary said special security arrangements included installation of 144 security and closed circuit cameras, establishment of a separate control room, 18 LCD's will also be installed by the police department for the protection of pilgrims.
4000 police personnel, including 3 SPs, 7 DSPs, 216 workers will be deployed in two shifts day and night for walk-through widgets, metal detectors and special cleaning measures at the entrances of Darbar Sharif. During Urs, all the arrangements and the establishment of camp offices of other departments for the convenience of the public, the establishment of help counters, for the convenience of the pilgrims, in addition to Data Darbar parking, extensive parking arrangements are made at Central Model High school II-, Retigan Road, Muslim School No. II and Data Darbar Hospital Lahore. During Urs, bomb disposal squad will also be present all the time. In addition, rescue 1122 staff along with ambulance and motorcycle rescue will be present all the time to provide immediate medical aid in case of emergency.
